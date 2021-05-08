Professional Mermaid Halle Bailey Adopted a Cat Named Poseidon

Professional mermaid. Photo: Getty Images for Billboard

New celebrity pet dropped! Literal professional mermaid Halle Bailey, who is playing Ariel in the upcoming live action Disney remake of The Little Mermaid, has adopted a very adorable cat and named it after the God-Fish-Man of the great mythical ocean deep. The 21-year-old singer posted two selfies to Instagram with the kitty on Friday and captioned them, “meet poseidon.” Poseidon is a perfect name for a royal Disney mer-cat, because while it’s vaguely mermaid related, it’s not IP (that would be the mer-daddy King Triton).

It’s yet another example of the two strong and distinct Insta-identities sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey have established since splitting into their own separate accounts earlier this year, with wholesome kitten-posting just being extremely on-brand for the Disney princess singer. Chloe commented on the kitty reveal, “the baby angel 😭😭 he needs to hurry and meet his aunty 😂🥰🥰.” Wasted opportunity not naming him Pusseidon, though.