According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO is reportedly developing a series based on late author E. Lynn Harris’s Invisible Life and its two follow-ups, Just as I Am and Abide With Me. Considered a LGBTQ classic, Harris’s 1991 novel follows the life of Raymond Tyler, a young Black attorney in New York discovering his sexuality, exploring the personal, familial, and professional facets of being LGBTQ in the early ‘90s through his relationships with his friends and lovers, and during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Prior to his death in 2009 at the age of 54, Harris was a prolific author, publishing 17 works and making the New York Times’ Best-Seller list ten consecutive times. In 2019, he was one of the first 50 people added to the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at New York’s Stonewall National Monument. Games People Play’s Tracey Edmonds and Proteus Spann are set to executive produce, while playwright Harris David Rivers will write the script, as well as EP.