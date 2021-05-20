“Heartbreak Anthem” is far from a sad song, but something about listening to a dance track when there’s actually a possibility of dancing soon is emotional! Galantis, Little Mix, and David Guetta channeled all that and more for their triumphant anti-breakup anthem. This is not a shout-out to their ex. “This ain’t a heartbreak anthem, I don’t care what happened, but I ain’t got no time to dwell on it / Don’t want to throw a tantrum, you did what you had to, no I ain’t got no time to dwell on it,” Perrie Edwards croons in the chorus. The music video reunites the pop angels with Samuel Douek, who also directed their “Confetti” visual. Galantis is a collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson, a.k.a Bloodshy, known for Britney Spears’s “Toxic” and many more. Little Mix (Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock) became the first girl band to ever win Best British Group at the BRITs earlier this month. “Heartbreak Anthem” is their first feature as a three-piece, following up the remix to “Confetti” featuring Saweetie. With two out of three Little Mix members pregnant this summer, Mixers are dancing for four.

