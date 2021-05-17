iCarly Revival Defends New Star Laci Mosley From Racist Attacks

Right to left: Laci Mosley, Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove, Jaidyn Triplett, and Jerry Trainor. Photo: Paramount+

Miranda Cosgrove and the official iCarly revival account have shared a message condemning racism in the fandom on Sunday, after new star Laci Mosley was made aware of hurtful TikToks directed at her. “iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but in our cast,” the statement reads. “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable!” Mosley (of A Black Lady Sketch Show season two and host of the podcast Scam Goddess) plays Harper in the new revival for Paramount+, which was just announced on May 14. Fans noticed that several beloved characters, like Jeanette McCurdy’s Sam, would not be returning alongside Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, prompting many to take it out on Mosley. “My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as fuck broke my heart.” Mosley tweeted early on Sunday. “Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this shit broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help.”

My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as fuck broke my heart. Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this shit broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help. — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) May 17, 2021

Francesca Ramsey, a writer for the revival, also tweeted her disappointment at the response. “Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam,” she wrote in a thread. “No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it’s both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!!” You could maybe expect this from Star Wars and Ghostbusters, but iCarly? Anti-Blackness breeds in all corners of the internet. “I’m gonna thug it out y’all can’t break me,” Mosley bravely tweeted. “I’ve been through too much. But fuck you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I’m gonna go harder you’ll be mad forever.” The new, diverse iCarly premieres June 17. Schedule your temper tantrum at your own convenience.

Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars & I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it when/if you see it. pic.twitter.com/8bhWnCD1FC — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021