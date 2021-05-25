J. Cole’s ‘Applying Pressure’ Video Features Dave East and the D Train

J. Cole filmed his latest video for “a p p l y i n g p r e s s u r e,” in some of New York City’s most iconic spots. Directed by Scott Laxer, Cole gives a tour of the D Train, a parking garage, a basketball court, a random corner with a view of the Freedom Tower, and, you know, wherever else was free at the time. Haters will say it’s low-budget — and they will be right — but we’re assuming all the cash went to Dave East’s three-second appearance. “My latest speeches sound like they was released by David East (What up, East?),” Cole raps early in the track. “Verses hit hard, never pitched hard or played the streets.” Cole’s new album, The Off-Season, already has a video for “a m a r i” as well as a making-of documentary titled Applying Pressure, all released as the rapper debuted in the Basketball Africa League. All twelve songs from The Off-Season made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 this week while the album itself came out at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. J. Cole called his shot, and he did not miss.

