Time-out, J. Cole Just Dropped a New Video for ‘Amari’

Multi-hyphenate J. Cole casually followed up his pro basketball debut with a new music video for “a m a r i” today. The new video, part of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, has 36-year-old Jermaine Cole reminiscing on his rapid rise. “Made it out, it gotta mean something,” he finishes off, as his younger self holds onto him for dear life. “Hold onto your inner child,” flashes onto the screen. Free therapy for all Cole fans. Meanwhile, J. Cole is single-handedly keeping Vulture Sports alive with his stint in the Basketball Africa League as part of the Rwanda Patriots. (That is, until the Olympics come through.) The veteran rapper made his rookie debut on Sunday against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers, where he finished with three points, three rebounds, and two assists in about 18 minutes of gameplay. His new album The Off-Season referenced several basketball stars, Ja Morant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Smith Jr., and LeBron James, presumably to summon their energy. Watch J. Cole warm up to his own music below, and press play on your own pregame ritual above.

J. Cole warming up to his own music. A flex. pic.twitter.com/gBVR0GXiFS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 16, 2021