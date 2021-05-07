J. Cole Gives a Taste of The Off-Season on ‘i n t e r l u d e’

Photo: Suzi Pratt/WireImage

J. Cole recently announced he’ll release The Off-Season, his “years in the making” album, on May 14. But that’s not the last we’ll hear from Cole ahead of the album. The rapper just dropped a new single, “i n t e r l u d e,” ahead of the album. “Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” he tweeted before the release. “Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho.” The song does not, in fact, sound like an interlude — Cole delivers a full, motivated verse over a soul sample. It’s the North Carolina rapper’s first song since last summer’s “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” but don’t expect to see those on The Off-Season — they’re the leadoffs from The Fall Off, Cole’s planned follow-up to this album.