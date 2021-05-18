Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome Baby Derulo

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes, announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed a bouncing baby Derulo into the world. “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother,” Derulo captioned an Instagram video of the couple and their newborn. Frumes also posted a sweet slideshow on Instagram of the family, captioned, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.” Frumes and Derulo started dating “shortly before the coronavirus pandemic,” according to People, and announced their pregnancy back in March with a beachfront photoshoot. We’d call that the best case scenario for celebrity quarantine couples.