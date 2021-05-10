Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Went to Montana Alone for a Week, As Exes Do

Well, well. Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

In the biggest celebrity-relationship news to come out of Montana since Kelly Clarkson’s divorce last summer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly spent the past week vacationing alone in the state — and possibly rekindling Bennifer. E! News reported that the two left for Montana after attending the Vax Live–special taping on May 2, with a source confirming it was “just the two of them.” A J.Lo source told E! that Affleck had reached out to her, his ex-fiancée, in the wake of her recently ended engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Affleck himself split with girlfriend Ana de Armas at the top of 2021 and had been spotted hanging out with J.Lo in Los Angeles toward the end of April. “It’s natural between them, and the chemistry is unreal,” the E! source continued. “They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

The Gigli co-stars first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged by the end of that year. However, they called off their September 2003 wedding and eventually split by January 2004. But in evidence of their good post-split relationship — or that he has spent some time thinking about his ex — Affleck recently heaped compliments onto J.Lo for an InStyle cover. “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” Affleck wondered of Lopez to the magazine. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

People had more details on the Montana trip, noting that Affleck owns a home in resort destination Big Sky. “They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” a source told People, which noted that the pair since returned on May 8. And a source who spotted the pair in Montana told TMZ that, in the outlet’s words, “they seemed very much like a couple.” We’ll be anxiously awaiting comment from some well-placed A-Rod sources.