The Calzones Betrayed This Jeopardy! Contestant

Still can't believe he said this. All-time wrong answer pic.twitter.com/NatDzhSPcj — Becks (@BecksWelker) May 7, 2021

Pizza is old news, Chris.

Pizza is your grandfather’s calzone.

Ben Wyatt would’ve melted his portable, delicious brain while watching Thursday night’s Jeopardy! episode, where one contestant was confident that he answered the following clue correctly: “Stefano Ferrara is a famous maker of these, which can reach a temperature of 800 degrees inside.” No, he didn’t guess the actual answer, which was “oven.” And no, he didn’t try another blazing kitchen tool, like “microwave” or “toaster” or “the Smeg kettle you never use.” He just took the highway to the calzone zone, baby.