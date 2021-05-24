Jesse Plemons Joins the Cast of HBO Max’s Love and Death

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Love and Death, the David E. Kelley series coming to HBO Max, just got its subtly menacing everyman. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play the ominously named Allan Gore, opposite Elizabeth Olsen’s Candy Montgomery. Not to freak anyone out, but these names sound allegorical as hell. This series may well indict American society as a whole as less perfect than it appears!

Love and Death is loosely inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson’s 2016 true-crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and Texas Monthly’s “Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & Part II,” as previously reported. Per the HBO press release, the show follows “Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.” Who will pick up the axe? A guy named Gore? Only time will tell. Then again, Olsen just finished a different TV show about how the suburbs hide any evidence of violence and trauma. Vulture’s unofficial “Who Picks Up the Axe in David E. Kelley’s Love and Death” betting pool is still wide open.