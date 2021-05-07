Jesse Williams to Exit Grey’s Anatomy After 12 Years

Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery. Photo: Richard Cartwright/ABC

Taylour Paige’s man, Jesse Williams, will be exiting Grey’s Anatomy later this month, bringing his 12-year stint as plastic surgeon Jackson Avery to an end. His final story line began with Thursday’s episode, “Look Up Child,” where he reunited with his ex April Kepner (Sarah Drew), who helps him decide to run his mother’s (Debbie Allen) foundation in Boston. “If that means dismantling the whole medical system,” he said, “that’s what I want to do.” Williams first joined in season six and will make his exit in the penultimate episode of season 17, “Tradition,” airing on Thursday, May 20, per Deadline. The season-17 finale airs two weeks later on June 3. “Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both onscreen and off has been a true gift,” Grey’s Anatomy executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Williams has also directed episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Vernoff’s other ABC series, Rebel. The medical drama hasn’t been renewed for an 18th season yet, as deals with three original cast members are still in talks: Ellen Pompeo, also a producer, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. Williams is the fifth-longest-tenured cast member, right behind Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt. “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen, and Debbie,” Williams said in a statement to Deadline. “As an actor, director, and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact, and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends.”