Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show Renewed for 5 More Years

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is sticking around at NBC for at least another five years. NBCUniversal exec Susan Rovner announced that The Tonight Show has been given a five-year renewal during an upfronts presentation today, though no further details were revealed. In 2015, Fallon signed a three-and-a-half-year contract that kept him at the network through fall 2021. In November 2020, Variety reported that NBC had extended Fallon’s deal with the network, but Rovner’s announcement today was the first confirmation of just how long the renewal will last.

In addition to the renewal, Fallon is behind a slate of new projects in the works at NBC, including an hour-long music-and-comedy variety series called That’s My Jam, a kids’ version of The Tonight Show for Peacock called (what else) The Kids Tonight Show, a cover-band competition series called Clash of the Cover Bands, a Password series, and two animated projects: a Christmas special titled 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas and a series in development titled Mama & Dada. If you’re like us and consider “putting a nice shirt on in the morning” just as productive as “getting a five-season renewal and working on at least six other shows,” cheers.