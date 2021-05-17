John Boyega and Joe Cornish Batten Down the Hatches for Attack the Block 2

Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

That’s the problem with alien invasions: what’s to keep those little creeps from invading again? Such is the dilemma facing John Boyega as he returns to defend South London from extraterrestrials in the sequel to director Joe Cornish’s 2011 sci-fi action-comedy Attack the Block. The Rise of Skywalker star will reprise his role as Moses, who, after ten years, probably thought he was in the clear re: having to thwart an entire neon-fanged horde of space gorilla-wolves alongside his friends in Wyndham Tower.

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” Cornish, who will reportedly direct and write the sequel, said in a statement Monday. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

“It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said in his own statement. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favorite characters to play, and bringing him back is a huge honor.” And, hey, if they want to make seven more after this one, you know we’re onboard.