Well, Uh, John Mulaney Is Reportedly Dating Olivia Munn

If you thought Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.’s engagement was the wildest celebrity dating news you’d get today, you’ve got another thing coming. A newly single John Mulaney is reportedly dating TV star Olivia Munn, sources told People, “Page Six,” and Us Weekly. “They’re taking it slowly,” a Mulaney source told People, adding that their relationship “is very new.” The news comes three days after word broke that Mulaney was divorcing his wife of nearly seven years, Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney reportedly set the split in motion three months ago, though, with Tendler telling “Page Six” she was “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.”

The news comes days after Mulaney’s first stand-up set since his second stint in rehab for drug addiction. When the comedian entered rehab in December 2020, Munn tweeted well wishes to the comedian. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney,” she wrote. “You got this. ❤️⚡” The actor has known Mulaney for years. During a 2015 HuffPost Live event, she said she met Mulaney and Tendler at a wedding, before the pair were married. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” Munn remembered. “I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” People reported that Mulaney and Munn “met at church in Los Angeles.” For her part, Munn is no stranger to high-profile romances: Her yearslong relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers ended in 2017.