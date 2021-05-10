Say it ain’t so. “Page Six” first reported, and Vulture confirmed, that comedian and former wife guy John Mulaney and artist Annamarie Tendler are divorcing. The divorce will follow Mulaney’s 60-day stay in a Pennsylvania rehab facility for alcohol and drug abuse. According to “Page Six,” Mulaney asked for a divorce from Tendler three months ago. Mulaney entered rehab in December 2020 and left to continue his recovery in outpatient treatment in February 2021. Both parties confirmed the news to “Page Six,” with Tendler adding through a spokesperson, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” The two had been married since 2014. Petunia the French bulldog is now a celebrity child of divorce.
John Mulaney and His Wife, Annamarie Tendler, Are Divorcing
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images