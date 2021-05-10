John Oliver, Leslie Jones, and More Have a Message for White People

This week’s Last Week Tonight discusses hair discrimination, which, let’s be honest, is really just reliable ol’ racism. But instead of having Black people do the labor of explaining centuries of discrimination constantly evidenced by stories of people losing jobs, being removed from school, or having their hair touched unprovoked, John Oliver does it himself, like an ally should. “The point is, Black hair shouldn’t be viewed, corralled, or judged by white people’s comfort because it doesn’t belong to white people, it doesn’t affect white people, and white people really shouldn’t have an opinion on it,” he says, promoting the CROWN Act, which would ensure protection against discrimination. “And our laws should reflect that.” In the meantime, there is a way to learn more about the social stigma and commit to being anti-racist: “Google it.” Uzo Aduba, Leslie Jones, and Craig Robinson make a special appearance to really hammer down the point. “The information is out there,” Robinson says, while Jones adds, “Once you get the information, you can appreciate all the beauty and hard work it takes to keeping my hair laid and looking good.” (Not to mention, the brilliance of “Don’t Touch My Hair,” by Solange.) Hard to be ignorant when the internet is right there. “You figured out sourdough bread last year, I think you can Google the word ‘weave,’” Aduba adds with a smile.

