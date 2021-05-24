John Oliver Can Summon George Clooney With the Snap of His Fingers

Women have been trying to harness this technology for over three decades, but it seems only John Oliver has cracked the code. On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight about the relationship between sponsored content and local news, the host unveiled the fact that, yes, he can indeed snap his fingers and summon George Clooney whenever he wants, even if the actor is enjoying dinner with his family or getting a massage. “I gave you that power in a limited capacity,” Clooney chastises Oliver, only to taunt him later in the episode that he knows the correct technique on how to bring a “ham to orgasm.” (Do not wiggle your fingers like a reverse jellyfish.) It’s pretty impressive to see, and we’re not talking about the snap summoning thing.

