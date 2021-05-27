Last night, May 26, brought the final unmaskings on season five of The Masked Singer, which included JoJo being revealed as the Black Swan, confirming Nicole Scherzinger and LeAnn Rimes’s guesses. And now, after coming in second place (to winner Nick Lachey, the Piglet), JoJo has some more things to reveal. First and foremost, a new single: “Creature of Habit,” another slow-burning, sensual jam following her 2020 album Good to Know. The song’s music video also finds JoJo unveiling a new blonde look, ditching the brunette locks she sported during her Masked Singer reveal. And, talking to People after the Masked Singer finale, JoJo also revealed that “Creature of Habit” will be the first single off an upcoming album, which she said is “just the best music I’ve ever made.” Not that good music from JoJo is a revelation itself, though.

