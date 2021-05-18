“I don’t have complications,” Joshua Jackson’s Dr. Christopher Duntsch claims in the first trailer for Peacock’s upcoming scripted drama Dr. Death. Technically-speaking, that might be true, but only because what went on in the real-life surgeon’s operating room was so much more horrifying than an unavoidable mistake or a terrible side effect.

Based on the non-fiction Wondery podcast of the same name, Dr. Death follows the trail of the Dallas spinal doctor-turned-villain as neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Korby (Christian Slater), joined by prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), start piecing together the unspeakably bad patient outcomes, including two deaths, that followed Duntsch’s bizarre surgical decisions.

“He’s either the most incompetent surgeon I’ve ever crossed paths with, or he’s a sociopath,” muses Baldwin’s Henderson. Either way, you’re going to want a second opinion before the show debuts on Peacock, sometime this summer.