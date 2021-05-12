The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged

Photo: WireImage

A new pair of fiancés has joined Bachelor Nation’s ever-evolving pantheon of couples. Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette star and winner of season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, is engaged to Jason Tartick, a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Tartick popped the question to Bristowe on Monday while she was recording her podcast, Off the Vine — a sweet full-circle moment for the couple, who met in 2019 on an episode of the podcast. “It was everything I could have asked for,” Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.” Tartick posted a clip of the proposal to his TikTok, captioned, “Just the reaction I was hoping for, engaged to the love of my life.” Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, the winner of her Bachelorette season. They announced their breakup in 2018.

Bristowe and Tartick also posted engagement photos to social media, showing off Bristowe’s simply massive engagement ring. Members of Bachelor Nation chimed in with congratulations in the comments. “Heck yes!” former Bachelor Ben Higgins commented, while Kufrin added, “Congrats you guys, so so so incredibly happy for you kiddos.”