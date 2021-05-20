How many suspects does a film need? Kate Hudson is the latest star to join the Knives Out 2 cast, Deadline reports. The Fabletics legend joins the ranks of five other potential suspects, including Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Ed Norton, and Dave Bautista. Daniel Craig, of course, will return to star as detective Benoit Blanc. Hudson should fit right into Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel — she’s set to appear alongside Octavia Spencer in Truth Be Told, an Apple TV series that focuses on America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts. Maybe she’ll apply what she’s learned by playing the killer. Of course, we still don’t have any details on her role (or anyone’s, except for Craig’s), so who knows what type of character she’ll be playing when Knives Out 2 shoots in Greece this summer. Since Netflix bought the rights to two sequels in April, fans can also expect a third franchise installment. We’re just wondering who will be left to cast by then, but we still have some ideas.
Kate Hudson Is the Latest Knives Out 2 Suspect
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images