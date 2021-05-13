Maybe the Knives Out 2 Killer Will Be Kathryn Hahn All Along

Knives at the ready. Photo: Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Another day, another Knives Out 2 casting announcement. Kathryn Hahn is the latest star to join the Rian Johnson sequel, Deadline reported. She’ll be taking a trip to Greece this summer to film alongside fellow cast members Janelle Monáe, Ed Norton, Dave Bautista, and Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. (Netflix, there’s still time to add one of our suggestions.) Hahn’s casting in the murder mystery comes after a busy year during which she played Mark Ruffalo’s ex-wife in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True and nosy neighbor Agatha in Marvel’s Wandavision. Plot details are still under wraps, but if her Knives Out 2 character is anything like that GIF-generating witch, we’re sure she’ll be the culprit all along.