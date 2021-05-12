Katy Perry Is Waking in Up Vegas With a New Residency, ‘Play’

Katy Perry. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Shut up and put your money where your pandemic mouth is. Smile singer Katy Perry has officially announced her Las Vegas residency, Play. “It’s a 🍄 TRIP 🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, openi’g Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV,” she tweeted, along with a psychedelic snippet of “Waking Up in Vegas.” Meeting up with Perry in Vegas are three other music superstars who will each host residencies at Resort World later this year: Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. Dion, a Vegas legend, boasts a ten-week engagement opening on November 5 with a show that will benefit COVID-19 relief. Then, Underwood, Perry, and Bryan follow in December, January, and February respectively, with Perry beginning in time for New Year’s Eve. Tickets go on sale May 24 for those of you are already planning post-immunization vacations.

It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV. Everything you need to know about tickets is at https://t.co/VNXmphRhJe #KATYPERRYPLAY pic.twitter.com/QMY0aPejUV — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2021

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” Carrie Underwood said in a release. “I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.” The new resort — the first major hotel to open on the Strip since 2010 — opens this summer, promising “Las Vegas’s largest and tallest performance stage, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage.” And if you happened to be one of those people who went big on cryptocurrency, Resorts World is the only Vegas hotel to happily take that from you. Say good-bye to your money and hello to experiences once more.