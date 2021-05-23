Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Ever since Kevin Spacey was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct and assault in 2017, the actor’s on-camera work has been limited to a series of profoundly-cursed YouTube videos, which he often delivered in character as House of Cards’ Frank Underwood. Apparently, however, Spacey has booked his first gig since Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeedNews the Baby Driver actor allegedly attempted to have sex with him when Rapp was 14. According to Variety, producer Louis Nero confirmed to the outlet that Kevin Spacey will make a cameo as a police detective in director Franco Nero’s upcoming drama L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, or The Man Who Drew God, across from Nero’s wife Vanessa Redgrave and the director himself.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Franco Nero said to ABC News, who first reported Spacey’s casting. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” Nero will reportedly star as the lead in the film, which follows “the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices.”

In September of last year, Anthony Rapp and an accuser known as C.D. filed a lawsuit against Spacey, alleging the actor had attempted to sexually assault Rapp and had repeatedly sexually assaulted C.D. when both men were 14, respectively. In 2019, authorities investigated two other sexual assault allegations against the actor, but determined one fell outside the statute of limitations, while the other was dismissed by the accuser’s son when the alleged victim died.