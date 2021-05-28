Kim Kardashian Denies Entire Family Got COVID During Mid-Pandemic Birthday Trip

Photo: Getty Images

While Kim Kardashian spoke publicly about Kanye West’s battle with COVID-19 last fall, it wasn’t until this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that viewers learned Kim and the couple’s four children also contracted the coronavirus. Revealed Kardashian, she was unfortunately suffering from the virus while taking her First-Year Law Students Examination for California, known as the “baby bar,” in November, during which Kim says she “almost passed out after hour 4.”

Their positive COVID tests ended up shutting down production of KUWTK for two weeks in November, but when BuzzFeedNews published a post Thursday pointing out the close proximity of Kardashian’s illness and her family’s extremely controversial big mid-pandemic birthday trip in late October, Kim took to Twitter in an attempt to put the kibosh on the rumor. Her family’s bout with COVID, says Kardashian, came after her son Saint picked up the coronavirus at school, and brought it home for everyone to share.

“False,” Kardashian posted to Twitter, retweeting the BuzzFeedNews story. “Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.” Fortunately, in the end, everyone in the Kardashian-West family is now doing fine, and we couldn’t be happier to hear that their mid-pandemic island vacation was just an extremely dumb idea, and not a catastrophically dumb one.