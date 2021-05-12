Not even we could have suggested a casting this great. Janelle Monáe is the latest to join Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, alongside Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and Daniel Craig, who’s returning as Benoit Blanc. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the musician-actor’s casting, with no additional details about her role. What we do know is this steady trickle of Knives Out 2 castings comes ahead of a summer shoot in Greece. Monáe joins the sequel after a busy 2020 that included star turns in Homecoming season two and race-horror film Antebellum, along with a role in The Glorias; her last album, Dirty Computer, arrived in 2018. Now, questioning her every suspicious move onscreen? That’s just the way she’ll make us feel.
Janelle Monáe Joins Knives Out 2 and We Don’t Even Care If She’s the Murderer
