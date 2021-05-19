They’re gonna need a bigger knife. Joining a long list of illustrious suspects including Dave Bautista, Ed Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe, The Hollywood Reporter announced yesterday that Leslie Odom Jr. will have a role in the upcoming ensemble whodunit Knives Out 2. This news comes after Odom Jr.’s two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actor for One Night in Miami. In April, Netflix bought the rights to two sequels to the 2019 Rian Johnson film, with Daniel Craig attached to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. Knives Out 2 is set to begin shooting this summer in Greece, so for now we’re calling it Knives Out 2: Here We Go Again!
Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in Latest Knives Out 2 Casting Announcement
Not pictured: knives. Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images