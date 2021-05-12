Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker a Tattoo, Because of Course She Did

This is… a lot. Photo: Instagram

It seems like a cardinal rule of celebrity dating that the more absurd the couple tattoo, the more inevitable the breakup (see: Winona Forever, Pete Davidson’s whole deal). But Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have blown right past that superstition, with Kardashian herself tattooing “I love you” on Barker’s arm, as documented on her Instagram on Wednesday. “Woman of many talents,” commented Barker, who, by the way, already has a tattoo of Kardashian’s name above his left nipple. This is just the latest development in Kardashian and Barker’s very public whirlwind romance — just earlier this week, Barker gifted Kardashian with gigantic flower arrangements for Mother’s Day.

Not amused by all of this is Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who shares three children with Barker. “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” Moakler told People, likely speaking of the public finger-sucking that the couple has engaged in on numerous instances. Moakler continued, “The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.” Fair enough!