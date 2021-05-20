It’s been over a full season since Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her drama with Kyle Richards is still going strong. The latest development: a saga involving payment for a restaurant tab and a signed poster of the Housewives. To recap, TMZ reported on May 13 that Lisa had dinner with her husband, Ken Todd, at Shu Restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 10, where Kyle was also dining with a Bravo executive. The executive said hi to Lisa, but Kyle didn’t, so as a “joke,” per TMZ, Lisa sent her $132 bill to Kyle’s table — but Kyle didn’t oblige her, so Lisa ended up paying it. At least, that’s what TMZ’s source said, until Kyle told the outlet later on May 13 that after she didn’t pay, Lisa “dined and dashed.” Lisa, a restaurant owner herself, then countered on May 14 by providing a copy of her credit-card statement to TMZ, showing a $131.84 charge to the restaurant (she said they tipped in cash).

On May 19’s Watch What Happens Live, after the season-11 premiere of RHOBH, Kyle put another wrinkle in the situation. She claimed the dinner was “the first time I didn’t go up to her and say hello,” after allegedly always being cordial to Lisa in public. She also said she “wouldn’t doubt that [Lisa] would pay eventually.” But, Kyle added, the story doesn’t end with the paid bill. “When she left the dinner, she went outside and there was a fan who collects autographs,” Kyle said. “And he asked me to sign some Halloween posters, and he had a Real Housewives picture that he wanted all the cast to sign, and Rinna had already signed it. And Vanderpump put X’s through all our faces and mustaches and crossed us out and put a heart next to her name and signed it and ruined his photo.” Indeed, Housewives stan @christiangraysnow posted a photo to Instagram of the X’d-out poster, which Kyle, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp all commented on. “Ooof, she’s so angry,” Rinna wrote, quoting her own line to Denise Richards from last season.

“So,” Kyle told Andy Cohen on WWHL, “that’s the real story.” Surely, TMZ will soon have another version of said real story in the form of comments from a Lisa Vanderpump source.