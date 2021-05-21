Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

In case you awoke this morning, excited to discover Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are dating again but plan to maintain an open relationship, thus reuniting your favorite celebrity couple after two years and leaving the door open for you to date one or both of them, we have some bad news: that probably wasn’t going to happen anyway, but it definitely won’t be happening now, seeing as how Kylie has taken to social media to clarify that the pair are not planning to be open.

“you guys really just make up anything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted on Friday, alongside a screengrab of a Daily Mail article announcing their arrangement. Clarified Jenner in another tweet, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship, but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.” In response to a follower sending her TMZ’s announcement of the same rumor, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote, “i just saw this but yes tmz too lol.”

Of course, this news doesn’t mean you can’t still get vaxxed, waxed, and jacked, the goal you’ve been working toward since this morning, but if you choose to continue, please, do it for yourself. We don’t want to see you disappointed like this again.