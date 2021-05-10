Laverne Cox Is the New Host of E!’s Red-Carpet Coverage

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We’re not ready for all this glamour. E! has made Laverne Cox host of its signature red-carpet coverage Live From E!, per a press release. Cox will lead the network’s red capture coverage beginning next awards season. “I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red-carpet coverage,” she said in a statement. “For many years, I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place, and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” said Cox. “I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red-carpet moments, I also get to be a red-carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey.” In addition to chatting with celebrities on the red carpet, Cox will host a series of interview specials highlighting impactful stars. The Orange Is the New Black star is a four-time Emmy-nominated actress and producer. She recently wrapped production on Netflix’s Inventing Anna, a series about ultra-scammer Anna Delvey. Her predecessor, Giuliana Rancic, announced she was stepping away on Friday, as well as that she had signed a development deal with NBCUniversal, E!’s parent company. Good for her — but major congratulations to all the celebrities who will get to witness Laverne Cox’s glamour on the red carpet, beginning in awards season 2022.