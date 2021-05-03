Law & Order Will Dun Dun Its Way to a Defense Attorney Spinoff

Sam Waterston, a foxy district attorney. Photo: NBC

Yeah, this sounds fine, but will the lead actor have a magnificent ass? Because Organized Crime just isn’t enough for super-producer Dick Wolf, the Law & Order franchise will be spinning off once again with For the Defense, which has already secured a straight-to-series order at NBC. The drama will “take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm” in New York City, and as such, will “put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.” We already have some ideas for the guaranteed ripped-from-the-headlines stories. “This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf explained in a statement. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense.” In non-L&O related news, Wolf will also be producing a new drama called On Call for the burgeoning IMDb TV, which will follow police officers on patrol in Long Beach “with each episode tracking the duo as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve an incident.” We’ll be referring to it as Dick Wolf’s Starsky & Hutch until further notice.