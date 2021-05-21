While his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video found Lil Nas X in a devilish “fuck it, I’m going to grind on Satan” frame of mind, his new visual for “Sun Goes Down” features the rapper as his own guardian angel, guiding his high school self safely past suicidal thoughts, loneliness, and self-loathing about his sexuality. “These gay thoughts would always haunt me/I prayed God would take it from me,” he sings. “It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’/And nobody knows it when you’re silent.”

Luckily, Lil Nas X’s future self offers a beacon of hope to his bleach-blond teen doppelgänger when he goes alone to prom. “I know that you want to cry/But there’s much more to life than dying,” Nas reminds himself. In the end, young Montero finds faith in Nicki Minaj (“Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn/Only place I felt like I belonged”) and his musical ability. “I’m happy by the way/That I made that jump, that leap of faith,” he sings. “I’m happy that it all worked out for me/Imma make my fans so proud of me.” If everyone has an angel and a devil on their shoulders, we could all do a lot worse than Lil Nas X.