Lisa Vanderpump Takes Pups From Bow to Wow In Peacock’s Vanderpump Dogs Trailer

The first trailer for Vanderpump Dogs has arrived, and its so chock full of adorable canines, you can forgive them for somehow leaving the name Vanderpups on the table. In the first look at the Overserved star’s latest reality TV venture, Lisa Vanderpump welcomes you to her West Hollywood dog rescue, helps spruce up a pooch or twelve, and, well, encourages you to date your dog. “It’s like a dating process,” the former Vanderpump Rules and RHOBH star says of finding the right pet. “You want to have a little foreplay before you go all the way.”

By “all the way,” she means, of course, taking home a shy, little, sandy-colored gentleman named Larry, and, between the four-star grooming treatment and professional photoshoots, it’s hard to believe any of her clients remain single for long. But, as Lisa explains, “It’s not just about finding somebody attractive across the bar. This isn’t a one night stand; this is a life-long relationship.” Again, Lisa means platonically, and for adopting dogs. Find your own soul mate when Vanderpump Dogs premieres on Peacock next month on June 9.