Julianne Moore Is Spooky on Main(e) in Lisey’s Story Trailer

There is no filmmaker better at telling the stories of shook widows than Jackie’s Pablo Larraín. Just watch the trailer for his new Apple TV+ miniseries, Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King’s 2006 novel. In this spooky glimpse, Julianne Moore plays Lisey Landon, who’s haunted by the death of her successful novelist husband Scott (Clive Owen), who had an unfortunate condition of occasionally getting “unstuck from reality.” Scott leads Lisey on a posthumous scavenger hunt where she must “solve all the riddles, find all the clues,” which is extra-hard to do in all that thick Maine fog. Meanwhile, Lisey’s warding off a literary agent (Ron Cephas Jones) and superfan (Dane DeHaan, yo-yoing ominously) who may be out for more than just manuscripts. Produced by J.J. Abrams and adapted by King itself, Lisey’s Story is out June 4 and looks like some good, reliable summertime spookiness.

