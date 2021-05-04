Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Pregnancy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock hiding her bump on Friday, April 30. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Girl group Little Mix is growing by one. Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy with her (and the band’s!) first child. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true … we can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote on social media, along with photos of her glowing in green and fiancé Andre Gray, a footballer (soccer player in the President’s English) for Watford FC. The 29-year-old singer and 29-year-old athlete got engaged last June after dating for four years. Her bandmates filled the comments with love. “Love you so much,” Jade Thirlwall wrote. “Look at this family.” Perrie Edwards added, “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

Little Mix just dropped their first music video, “Confetti” featuring Saweetie, without former member Jesy Nelson, who exited the band last year amid mental-health struggles. Pinnock is making her film debut this Christmas in Boxing Day. She also stars in a new BBC documentary titled Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power. Congrats to Leigh-Anne on her new biggest fan!