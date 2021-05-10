Perrie Edwards Is Having a Little Mix Baby Too

Photo: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s future child just got a playmate. Fellow Little Mix member Perrie Edwards announced she is pregnant with her first child, days after her bandmate Pinnock announced her pregnancy and became the first mom-to-be of the group. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soul mate,” Edwards wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump and another with footballer (well, soccer-er) boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” she added. The 27-year-olds debuted their relationship in February 2017, a year and a half after Edwards broke off her engagement to fellow former X Factor contestant Zayn Malik.

Pinnock recently announced her pregnancy with footballer fiancé Andre Gray on May 4. “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” 29-year-old Pinnock wrote on Instagram, where both her bandmates congratulated her on the news. As for Jade Thirlwall, the 28-year-old celebrated her own milestone on May 9: her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Jordan Stephens of the band Rizzle Kicks. Of her bandmates’ perfectly timed pregnancies, Thirlwall joked on Twitter, “It’s ‘let’s get pregnant but don’t tell Jade’ for me 🤣.” But the singer commented on Edwards’s baby news that she’s “the luckiest auntie in the world.”

Jesy Nelson, who left Little Mix in 2020, recently sat for a Cosmopolitan U.K. cover, opening up to the magazine about her insecurities while in the band and saying she felt “miserable” during her time. Nelson also said she’s recording new solo music. Meanwhile, Little Mix recently released the band’s first song since Nelson’s departure, a remix of 2020 song “Confetti” with Saweetie. And as co-writer MNEK said on Twitter: “As u can all see there’s babies to feed. so, stream Confetti — cos the children are our future.”

