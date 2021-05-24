Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Doing Jennifer’s Body Cosplay?

MGK and Megan Fox. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Megan Fox showed up to the Billboard Music Awards wearing a dress so revealing her man Machine Gun Kelly died and came back to life … or whatever they tried to tell us with their drop-dead gorgeous all-black ensembles. The couple did their most nauseating poses, sticking their tongues out to reveal MGK’s is painted black. Looking even more like a corpse than normal, he accepted the award for Top Rock Artist last night. “I wanna say something to the dreamers out there who are going to be tested by reality the way I was — suspend logic and invite magic,” he said in his speech. “If 5 years or 10 years or 12 years had been too long waiting for this moment, then I wouldn’t be having this moment. Show the universe that it can’t take your dream from you.” While some people are chalking their red carpet looks up to another alt-couple stunt like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s finger-sucking, others are noticing the slight Jennifer’s Body reference. Spoilers for the poor souls who haven’t seen the 2009 Karyn Kusama film, Fox stars as an undead cheerleader who at one point projectile vomits black sludge, like, everywhere. Maybe we should be grateful he kept it on the tongue? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, met while filming their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Since, the romance has done everything but die down.