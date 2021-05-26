Those punks are always up to no good. Machine Gun Kelly released the music video for his latest single “love race,” featuring Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and … a masked murderer terrorizing a summer camp. Do Kelly, Quinn, and Barker save the day? Well, uh, no. But they do rock out in a swimming pool and a cabin and dodge all the spilling blood throughout this music video, for what that’s worth. The song is MGK’s second linkup with Quinn, after the two covered Rise Against’s “Swing Life Away” in 2013. It follows Kelly’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, which earned him Top Rock Album and Artist at the recent Billboard Music Awards, along with his March 2021 Corpse Husband collab “DAYWALKER!”