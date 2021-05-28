Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Another day, another allegation of vile abuse on the part of singer Marilyn Manson, the stage name of Brian Warner. In a new lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles, an ex-girlfriend of the musician, referred to as “Jane Doe” in the document, accuses Manson of rape and “further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse” during their relationship, which began as consensual dating in 2011, according to Deadline.

During their relationship, the woman alleges, Manson also showed her a video tape titled “Groupie” the singer said he filmed in 1996 after a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. On the tape, a “seemingly young teenage fan” could be seen crying as she was berated by the singer, threaten with a gun, and forced to drink a glass of one of his band mate’s urine.

Manson allegedly told Jane Doe that his manager Tony Ciulla had seen the tape and warned the singer to never show it to anyone, lest he be sent to prison. When the singer was evasive when answering questions about the girl in the video, Jane Doe became afraid she had been murdered. According to TMZ, a source close to Manson alleges the video was merely “a scripted short film meant to be used for a future project that was never officially released.”

In addition to allegations of repeated sexual abuse, the lawsuit describes bizarre behavior on Manson’s behalf, like the singer startling Jane Doe awake in the middle of the night to demand sex by “making screaming noises.” The woman also claims Manson discussed his former girlfriend and fellow accuser Evan Rachel Wood, whom the singer allegedly “had wanted to kill,” having at one point “tied Ms. Wood to a chair and pointed a gun at her” before deciding to be “merciful.” After alleging raping her when she attempted to return his house key, Jane Doe claims Manson threatened to murder her, telling her that he would “get away with it” if he did.

So far Manson has denied all of the many allegations of sexual assault and abuse lodged against him by Evan Rachel Wood and others this year. Having talked about him anonymously in the past, the Westworld actress publicly named the singer as her former abuser in February.