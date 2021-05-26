Marilyn Manson Wanted for Assault in New Hampshire

Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

An active arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson has been issued by police in New Hampshire, according to a statement from the Gilford Police Department. Manson is accused of “two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion,” according to the police statement. The alleged assault occurred during Manson’s performance at the venue on August 18, 2019 and involved a videographer at the concert, police said. “Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the police said, using Manson’s real name, Brian Warner.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, said of the allegation in a statement to Pitchfork, “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm.” The statement continues, “After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Manson is currently under investigation for domestic violence in Los Angeles after multiple women came forward with allegations of physical and sexual abuse earlier this year, including Evan Rachel Wood, Esmé Bianco, Ashley Morgan Smithline, and his former assistant Ashley Waters. Both Bianco and Waters are now suing Manson for sexual assault and battery.