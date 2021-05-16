Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If you’ve been walking around under the erroneous impression that Martha Stewart owned fewer than 20 peacocks, she’s going to need you to update your mental catalogue under “Almost Two Dozen Exotic Birds, Celebrities That Own” immediately. On Sunday, the Martha Stewart Living mogul took to Twitter to correct a recent New York Post article, which claimed Stewart has only 16 peafowl on her Bedford, New York, property. “The nypost again ‘fake news,’” Martha tweeted this morning. “They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm. I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable.”

The Post piece — which is about author Sean Flynn’s own exotic fowl, named Carl, Ethel, and Mr. Pickle, about whom he wrote his book Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World’s Most Magnificent Bird — has since been corrected.

As for Stewart’s other clarifications, well, they’re more subjective, as she defends her peacocks against (seemingly reasonable) claims that they are loud, difficult, high-maintenance birds that don’t exactly crave cuddles or human interaction in general. “They do not smell,” insists Martha. “They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly.” To be fair, if anyone was going to own the world’s cleanest, friendliest, freshest-smelling peacocks, it would be Martha Stewart, and absolutely no one else.