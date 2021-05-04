Meghan Markle Wrote a Children’s Book Inspired by Archie and Harry

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Adding to the list of things the British royal family would never let her do, Meghan Markle will be releasing her debut children’s book, The Bench, on June 8. Markle’s kid lit will revolve around the “special bond between father and son as seen through a mother’s eyes,” with the fourth character presumably being a long wooden seat where the boys will sit and contemplate life — as opposed to the legalese term Markle’s Suits character used a few times. The book promises to “capture the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.” In a statement, Markle said The Bench “started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day the month after Archie was born,” which evolved into this story. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she added. Circle back with us in a few months to see if Netflix will adapt it.