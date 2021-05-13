Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did Supermarket Foreplay

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Their kink? Fleeting glances in the produce aisle. Also, burning down the monarchy. Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on May 13 for a wide-ranging conversation about his life, Prince Harry revealed an amusing tidbit about his early courtship of Meghan Markle: During her first visit to London, in 2016, the duo stepped outside the palace gates for one of those “we’re-strangers” fantasies. The paparazzi being fooled was an added bonus. “The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending that we didn’t know each other. We’re texting each other from the other side of the aisle,” Harry explained. “There are people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up and saying ‘Hi’ and whatever.” Oh baby, this is some good stuff: “I texted her saying, ‘Is this the right one?’ She goes, ‘No, you want parchment paper.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, where’s the parchment paper?’” Despite efforts to “stay incognito” with a hat, Harry’s disguise proved not to be useful, and people were able to recognize him quite quickly. They should’ve tried Thorpe Park instead.