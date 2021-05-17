Migos to Straighten Up the Game With Culture III on June 11

Get it straight: Migos are back, and they’ve got a new album. The Atlanta rap trio announced today that they will release Culture III on June 11. The trio just dropped “Straightenin,” their first solo cut of 2021 and a single for the album, on May 14. Migos previously released lead single “Give No Fxk,” with Young Thug and Travis Scott, on Valentine’s Day 2020 and followed it up last May with “Need It,” with NBA YoungBoy. Culture III follows, of course, Culture II, which the group released nearly three and a half years ago in January 2018. They recently joined H.E.R. on DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled cut “We Going Crazy.”
Outside music, the past year has brought controversy for all three members of Migos. Most notably, Takeoff was accused of sexual assault in August 2020, stemming from an alleged June 2020 party. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Takeoff in April, but the unnamed woman’s lawyer affirmed they will continue to pursue a civil case against the rapper. In March, Quavo and ex-girlfriend Saweetie confirmed their split, which led to video surfacing of him appearing to push Saweetie in an elevator. Saweetie later told TMZ the video was over a year old and the two had “reconciled” over it afterward, while Quavo denied physically abusing his ex. As for Offset, his wife Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, but later dismissed the request in November. See how many wife-guy verses he drops come June 11.