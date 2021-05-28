Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

From the Top Gun sequel to being punched in the face at a Hawaiian restaurant, Miles Teller is having a banner year so far in 2021. Variety reports that the actor will be replacing the scandal-plagued Armie Hammer as the lead in the upcoming miniseries The Offer, which revolves around the behind-the-scenes making of The Godfather. Set to air on Paramount+, the series will star Teller as producer Al Ruddy, whose insights and “never before revealed experiences” into the film served as the basis for the show. In addition to this series, later this year we’ll finally be able to see Teller as a star pilot trainee in Top Gun 2, where he’ll play the son of the late Goose and serve as a sparring partner for Tom Cruise’s Maverick, who is now a flight instructor. Here’s hoping Teller doesn’t wake up with a horse’s head in his bed anytime soon.