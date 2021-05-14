Miley Cyrus Will Say ‘Gay Rights!’ for Peacock

Photo: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images

Hot off the fluffy taffeta tails of her SNL performances, Miley Cyrus is going to extend her time at NBC a little bit longer. The network announced today that the woman formerly known as Hannah Montana has signed a development and talent deal to create a bunch of fun television projects for NBC’s various channels, the first of which will be Stand By You, a Pride concert special for Peacock. “The one-hour special filmed in Nashville,” the special teases, “will feature Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, all in the spirit of Pride.” This is the first of three specials Cyrus is planning, although the details for the others are unknown. “I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” Cyrus said in a statement. “This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too.” Allow us to also suggest a show entirely consisting of her cover songs.