Mj Rodriguez will play opposite Maya Rudolph after Pose Season 3 ends. Photo: Getty Images

When TV closes a door, it opens a window. And if you’re lucky, that window has Maya Rudolph in it. It’s frankly a bummer that FX ballroom drama Pose will end after season three, because there’s nothing else like it on television, but it means the show’s ridiculously talented ensemble is freed up to do exciting new projects. On Friday, Variety reported that Mj Rodriguez, who stars as Blanca on Pose, will co-star in an upcoming comedy series, tentatively titled Loot, opposite Rudolph.

The new Apple TV+ series, created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, was previously announced in March with the hilarious premise that Rudolph will star as “a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.” Rodriguez will play Sofia, “the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss.” Watching Rodriguez face off with a bratty wealthy lady played by Patti LuPone was one of the highlights of Pose season two, so we expect only amazing things.