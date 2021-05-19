The queen of headbands and king of the wash ’n’ go. Photo: Disney Channel

Christmas has indeed arrived early. Lifetime is gifting us a holiday movie starring Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman. A Christmas Dance Reunion reunites them for the first time since the High School Musical trilogy, where they played Chad, a star basketball player, and the studious Taylor, best friends to Troy and Gabriella. Coleman will play a successful attorney named Lucy Mortimer, who, along with her mother, returns to their old holiday getaway, the Winterleigh Resort, where she’s reunited with her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu), nephew of the owner. Together, they reinvigorate the holidays at the resort, but can they give that same passion to each other? It’s a classic Christmas “Remember me?”-cute and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

The network also announced Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell. Directed by Marla Sokoloff, the film also stars former Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elise Cox, and Robbie Rist. Family vacations are a theme here. When O’Connell’s Liam invites his and his girlfriend’s families on their Christmas vacation, his plan to propose is thwarted by their nonstop bickering. Summer just started and now we’re looking forward to the holidays.